Midland men shoot past Doane

The Midland men’s soccer team took down Doane 3-1 on Wednesday night in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.

The victory moves the Warriors to 6-8 overall and 3-5 in the GPAC, putting them in a tie for seventh with two other schools.

The Warriors came out aggressive on the attack with 13 shots in the first half but were unable to punch a goal in on their own.

In the 6th minute, the Tigers’ defense scored an own-goal to put Midland up, after a cross by the Warriors.

With the first half clock running down, the Tigers found the equalizer to put things even going into the locker rooms.

Midland continued their offensive aggressiveness in the second half. Thomas Moulder scored the eventual game-winner in the 57th minute, with assists coming from Thomas Crawford and Liam Brandso.

The Warriors added an insurance goal with just over eight minutes to play as Thomas Crawford netted the team’s third goal of the contest. The Warriors finished with 24 total shots, 10 corner kicks in full time.

This is an example of how we create chances,” said Midland coach Josh Nakayama. “Tonight, the difference was that it was reflected on the scoreboard.”

Midland (6-8, 3-5 GPAC) will face Dakota Wesleyan (4-11, 3-5 GPAC) next, going on the road for the Oct. 23 match-up.

The two teams sit in a tie along with Mount Marty for the two final spots in the postseason tournament. First kick is set for at 3:30 at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex. The Warriors are 13-3-1 against the Tigers since 2006.

