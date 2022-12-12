Midland men suffer another close loss

The Midland men remain in search of its first conference win after falling 75-70 to Briar Cliff on the road Saturday.

The Warriors started out strong with an 11-5 run to begin the game in Sioux City before the Chargers answered with a 9-3 run of their own to tie the game at 14.

Briar Cliff then went on a 12-0 run to get some separation as Nathan Hall and Nick Hoyt led the Chargers in the run, putting them up 32-21. The Warriors pulled to within eight before halftime with Jake Orr contributing 11 points in the opening period.

After the intermission, the teams traded shot for shot until the 12:11 mark when the Warriors went on a 12-6 run to cut the lead to one. Kobe Shannon and Jake Rueschhoff powered the run as Rueschhoff took over offensively with 13 points in the second half.

Briar Cliff answered with an 8-0 run to go up nine with under two minutes to go, all but sealing the win.

“First of all, we shot the ball better tonight," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "Especially from a three-point percentage perspective. At times we settled a little bit and didn’t have quality possessions but if we can just limit those, we can become more consistent.”

Orr led the Warriors in points and rebounds, just two boards shy of a double-double with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Rueschhoff and Shannon entered double-digit scoring as well with 17 and 13, respectively. Ryan Larsen led the defense with five steals on the night.

Midland drops to 4-9 overall and 0-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Briar Cliff improves to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC.

Midland (4-9) will take a break from its regular season for an exhibition at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (3-7).

The Warriors will tip-off against the Mavericks at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Omaha.

Erwin was an assistant coach at UNO for 13 years before stepping into the head coach position at Midland this season.