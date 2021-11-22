Midland men sweep Northern Illinois

The Midland men's hockey team completed the season sweep of North Illinois by winning a pair of games, 5-2 and 6-1 this past weekend.

With the victories, they march their win total to eight and own an 8-9-1 record with two games remaining in the semester.

Midland 5, Northern Illinois 2

Midland took advantage of penalties by Northern Illinois on the opening night of the weekend, scoring four power-play goals. After falling behind in the first minute, via a Huskies’ power-play goal, the Warriors’ Hamish Campbell knotted the game at the 3:49 mark, off assists from Zach Weber and Ryan Donovan.

After the teams went to the dressing rooms tied at a goal apiece, Midland took the upper hand with the lone goal of the second period. With the Huskies trying to kill off another penalty, the Warriors took a 2-1 lead when Ian McHenry found the back of the net. Kolten Wright and Zach Eddington pick up the assists on the go-ahead goal at the 11:31 mark of the period.

In the first two minutes of the final period, the hometown Huskies found the equalizer but quickly gave the goal right back as Trevor Timm put Midland back up at the 1:47 mark. That goal, assisted by Eddington and Cody Shearer, would prove to be the game-winner.

Midland added two insurance goals, both power-play chances netted by Eddington, to close out the 5-2 win. Eddington’s first goal came with 12:50 remaining off helpers from Campbell and Tanner Mros. The second came three minutes later with Ondrej Blaha picking up the assist.

Jaden Gardner picked up the win in net, stopping all 18 of the 20 shots that reached his level.

Midland 6, Northern Illinois 1

Midland earned the sweep on Saturday in dominating fashion. They scored twice in the first period and three times in the second before allowing the Huskies their lone goal of the contest.

Blaha netted the first, just over halfway through the first period off an assist from Ian McHenry. Later in the period, it was Kamden Sengheiser lighting the lamp with a goal assisted by Blaha.

Holding a two-goal advantage after one period, the Warriors extended their lead with three scores in the third.

Just five minutes into the period, McHenry pushed the puck past the Huskies’ goalie as Eddington earned the apple. Moments later, just past the halfway point of the period, Timm punched home the fourth goal of the night off a pass from Campbell.

Before the period ended, Wright tallied the fifth unanswered goal with 2:08 left. Jesse Stepp and Campbell contributed to the goal.

The third period began with the Huskies on the power-play on a carryover penalty through the intermission. With time during the break, Northern Illinois was able to plan an attack that resulted in their first goal of the game. The goal would be the only of the contest as Midland’s defense withstood the onslaught of 26 shots in the final period.

Blaha, who scored the opening goal of the game, closed the scoring ledger just past the halfway of the third period as Jack Royer and Ryan Donovan earned the assist at the 10:58 mark.

In goal, Ondrej Patha earned the win on Saturday. He stopped 47 of 48 shots, just missing out on the clean sheet.

The Warriors (8-9-1) will host a two-game series against Waldorf (6-10-1). The games on Dec. 3 and 4 will close out the semester for Midland. Puck drop is set for 7:45 p.m. on Friday night and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sidner Ice Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0