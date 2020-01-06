Bowen Sandquist continued his torrid shooting Saturday afternoon to help Midland University to a Great Plains Athletic Conference victory at the Wikert Event Center.
The sophomore guard tied his career high with 30 points, including an 8 of 13 performance from 3-point land, to spark the Warriors to a 99-86 win over Briar Cliff. It was the third time in the last four games he eclipsed 27 points. Sandquist also helped limit the NAIA's fourth-leading scorer, Jackson Lamb, to a season-low eight points -- more than 18 below his average.
“Bo has been great for us lately and was a difference-maker at both ends of the floor tonight,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said.
Sandquist had plenty of help. Freshman Sam Mailloux scored 16 points to equal his career high set two days earlier against Jamestown. Emanuel Bryson also scored 16 points while Laurence Merritt had 12 points and five assists. Hunter Mengel added nine points in just 10 minutes of action.
“Sam and (Mengel) were huge inside all night,” Drake said. “Kylan (Smallwood, who scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds) played some big minutes off the bench for us, too. We were solid and sound up and down our lineup and it was a lot of fun to watch.”
The Chargers entered the game ranked 14th in the NAIA in scoring (89.4 per game).
"We are really proud of the fight we had against a really good Briar Cliff team," Drake said. "We were dialed in all night to our plan and we responded to everything that came our way."
A tip-in by Smallwood gave Midland a 54-44 lead at halftime. Sandquist scored 17 points in the opening half as the Warriors shot a blistering 62.5 percent (20 of 32) from the field, including 8 of 16 on trey attempts.
A Sandquist 3 put the Warriors up 64-50 with 16:51 left in the game, but the Chargers responded with a 12-0 run that was capped by Conner Groves' 3 with 13:52 remaining. Midland survived the surge, however, and scored the next eight points. Briar Cliff never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
Midland had a season-low four turnovers, including just a combined one by the four starting guards of Sandquist, Merritt, Bryson and freshman Jake Rueschhoff.
“Manny was rock solid and got us no nonsense looks when we needed them the most, and Laurence had another great game floor game for us,” Drake said.
Jaden Kleinhesslink led the Chargers, 11-7 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC, with 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Groves added 21 points.
The Warriors improve to 5-10 overall, including 2-6 in the league. It was their first home win this season.
“We keep telling our guys to stay the course and the results will follow,” Drake said, “and tonight we got the ‘W’.”
Midland will host Doane in another GPAC game at 8 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
BRIAR CLIFF (86) -- Jaden Kleinhesselink 34, Nick Hoyt 18, Jackson Lamb 8, Austin Roetman 5, Conner Groves 21.
MIDLAND (99) -- Bowen Sandquist 18, Samuel Mailloux 16, Laurence Merritt 12, Emanuel Bryson 16, Jake Rueschhoff 8, Hunter Mengel 9, Kylan Smallwood 8.