The Midland men sent its pair of seniors off with a win in their final home game, holding off Dakota Wesleyan 68-64.

Trading baskets characterized the first 20 minutes, as no team’s run was over six points before the other team answered with a run of their own. Dominic Humm and Jake Orr drained back-to-back baskets as Midland took the lead 14-13. The freshmen duo led the Warriors in points (six each) in the first half.

The Tigers gained their points from beyond the arc, while MU garnered its extra points off steals to keep them within the long-distance shooting. The teams matched each other with 13 made field goals before the break as DWU held a 31-29 lead on the scoreboard.

Midland came out of the locker room with a set play to get the ball to the rim as Orr finished off the glass with the and-one bucket to take the lead. At the 13:00 mark, Jake Rueschhoff and Colton Uhing sparked an 11-2 run that put the Warriors up seven points, matching their largest lead of the day.

Blaze Lubbers helped the Tigers roar back into the lead, 60-59, on a 12-4 run. He had six points during the scoring stretch and finished with 13 on the day.

With the clock ticking down into the final four minutes, Ryan Larsen took an inbound pass from Rueschhoff. He made a move into a reverse layup for the lead. Emmanuel Bryson put the Warriors ahead by two with a free throw on after stealing the ball on defense.

After a couple of possessions drained the clock down to under a minute, Orr received the ball at the top of the key, stormed into the paint, and spun away from the rim and the defender. He hit the jumper to put Midland up four with 25 seconds to go. DWU trimmed the lead back down to two with a pair of foul shots but Humm would solidify the margin with a pair of his own to the Warriors’ Senior Day win in Wikert.

Larsen notched a double-double with 10 rebounds, and 14 points attained on the night. Orr, Rueschhoff, and Humm had 13, 10, and 10 points respectively for a balance Midland attack. Bryson filled the stat sheet in his final home game, collecting nine points, seven rebounds, and four steals.

Midland (10-15, 4-14 GPAC) will complete their final two games of the season away from home as the Warriors will travel to Hastings (13-13, 6-12 GPAC) on Wednesday night.

Tip-off will begin at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 15 against the Broncos inside Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Nebraska.