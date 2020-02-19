Midland men win one, drop two in weekend action

Midland University’s men’s tennis team hosted a busy weekend of tennis at the Fremont YMCA over the weekend.
The Warriors earned a clean 7-0 sweep of the Tabor Bluejays on Friday before falling in two closely contested battles on Saturday and Sunday. McPherson bested Midland 5-2 on Saturday before Southwestern earned a 4-3 win on Sunday.
Midland made easy work of the Bluejays on Sunday to earn its third-straight team win. The Warriors won their three doubles matches 6-2, 6-1, and 6-2 and swept each of the six singles matches. Only one of the singles matches versus Tabor required a third-set tiebreaker.
Against the Bulldogs on Saturday, the Warriors only managed one win in doubles play as Miguel Abete and Braydn Heiss won 6-3 over Jakob Kromel and Nathan Monk. However, the Bulldogs claimed the other two doubles matches.
You have free articles remaining.
In singles, Abete won his match versus McPherson’s Julien Bodin in the No. 1 matchup while Salvador Almeida bested Monk in the No. 4 singles. Both wins came by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
Conrad Mascarenhas, Luca Struffi, and Enrique Del Rio each played their opponents to third-set tiebreakers, but couldn’t get the win.
The Warriors capped their weekend with Southwestern on Sunday, and again fell just short. McPherson took two of the three doubles matches. Jason Taylor and Josiah Brejda were the lone doubles team to win for Midland as they narrowly defeated Javier Contreras and Santiago Bracca 7-6.
The teams split the six singles matches. Abete, Almeida, and Nunzio Thiel were each victorious in their matches, and each took down their opponents in straight sets.
Much like Saturday, Struffi and Del Rio played to third-set tiebreakers, but could not get the win.
Midland hits the courts again this coming Thursday, Feb. 20, when the Warriors face Sterling College for a neutral site matchup in Lincoln. Doubles matches are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.