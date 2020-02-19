Midland men win one, drop two in weekend action

Midland University’s men’s tennis team hosted a busy weekend of tennis at the Fremont YMCA over the weekend.

The Warriors earned a clean 7-0 sweep of the Tabor Bluejays on Friday before falling in two closely contested battles on Saturday and Sunday. McPherson bested Midland 5-2 on Saturday before Southwestern earned a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Midland made easy work of the Bluejays on Sunday to earn its third-straight team win. The Warriors won their three doubles matches 6-2, 6-1, and 6-2 and swept each of the six singles matches. Only one of the singles matches versus Tabor required a third-set tiebreaker.

Against the Bulldogs on Saturday, the Warriors only managed one win in doubles play as Miguel Abete and Braydn Heiss won 6-3 over Jakob Kromel and Nathan Monk. However, the Bulldogs claimed the other two doubles matches.

In singles, Abete won his match versus McPherson’s Julien Bodin in the No. 1 matchup while Salvador Almeida bested Monk in the No. 4 singles. Both wins came by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

Conrad Mascarenhas, Luca Struffi, and Enrique Del Rio each played their opponents to third-set tiebreakers, but couldn’t get the win.