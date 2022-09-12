Midland men withstand Iowa Wesleyan

Midland men's soccer fought off Iowa Wesleyan Saturday at Heedum Field, claiming a 1-0 win.

The Warriors improve to 4-0-1, while Iowa Wesleyan remains winless on the year at 0-6.

The Warriors started off strong with a header from Dawson Butcher off a set piece in the 12th minute. Thomas Moulder sent the corner kick into the box and found his teammate for the eventual game-winner.

Playing with the lead, Midland’s offense was persistent throughout as they put up 10 shots in the first half.

In goal, Marco Moresco saw two shots come his direction which he secured to keep the Tigers scoreless in the first 45 minutes.

Matthew Ricci came on to anchor the Warriors’ defense in goal in the second half. He collected four saves in his first action of the season to complete the combined shutout.

The Warriors’ attack was persistent in the final half but failed to yield any extra goals. A total of 16 attempts were made with three on target.

“It was great to get the result,’ commented head coach Josh Nakayama. “We would have liked to have seen a few more in the back of the net today.”

Midland (4-0-1) will begin conference play next week with a road trip to Jamestown, North Dakota. The Warriors will take on Jamestown (2-3-0) on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.