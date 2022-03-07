Midland men, women swim finish eighth at nationals

The Midland swim and dive teams capped off their 2021-22 season this weekend at the NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Georgia with both the men and women placing eighth as a team with a handful of All-American performances.

The Warriors’ eighth place team for the women is their best ever. The men’s finish is their second-best behind a 4th-place team finish in 2020.

On the women’s side, Camryn Wisnieski became not only the first diver in program history to qualify for nationals, but she is also now the first to place at the championship meet. She earned a score of 147.45 to place 6th in the 1-meet diving event.

In the pool, Annamaria Lowary had a strong showing for Midland. She earned a 6th-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:11.23 on Thursday.

On the final day of the meet, she had the best finish in program history, taking 2nd in the 1650-yard freestyle. Her time of 17:30.43 was less than a second off the national champion’s time of 17:29.67.

In his final meet as a Warrior, Scott Cain reached the finals in three events. On Thursday, he raced his way to a 7th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.72. He followed that up with a 5th-place finish on Friday in the 200-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 1:40.71.

On the final day of the meet, Cain had his best showing. He swam the top qualifying time the morning prelims of the 100-yard freestyle. In the evening finals, he earned second with a time of 44.94.

Saturday also saw Zander Livingston make the finals in the 200-yard breaststroke. He placed fourth with a time of 2:01.28.

Other notable Midland performances during the meet included the women breaking the school record in the 800-yard freestyle relay (7:49.08) and placing 6th. The women followed that up with a seventh place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.69), a 6th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.16)

The men had a pair of 8th-place finishes in relay races. They had a time of 1:25.25 in the 200-yard freestyle and a time of 3:08.08 in the 400-yard freestyle.

