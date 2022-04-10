Midland men, women's tennis sweeps Concordia

Both Midland tennis teams swept a road match-up with Concordia Saturday.

Midland improves to 15-4 and 4-0 in the GPAC on the women’s side as well as the men’s side.

Midland women 7, Concordia 0

The Warriors took two of the three double matches to earn the team point as Kristina Khmelevskaia and Ivett Castaneda won at No. 2s over Tare Ferrel and Megan Hakes. Grace Felder and Lainie Fanton won the matchup of No. 3s, defeating Brooke Hosick and Julia Phillips.

In singles play, Midland won all six matches.

Ari Lumanog bested Sofia Morales at No. 1s (6-2, 7-5 (2)). At No. 2s, Khmelevskaia won over Tessa Blough (6-1, 6-1). Chloe Do Lago earned the point at No. 3s, blanking Ferrel (6-0, 6-0).

At No. 4s, Castaneda won over Hosick (6-3, 6-3). Felder defeated her counterpart, Megan Hakes, at No. 5s (6-1, 6-1). In the pairing of No. 6s, Fanton dropped Kylie Freudenburg (6-3, 6-0).

Midland men 7, Concordia 0

On the men’s side, the Warriors didn’t concede a set to the Bulldogs as they won all three doubles matches and all six singles matches.

At No. 1 doubles, Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda needed extras to retire Eduardo Luzzi and Juan Rabellino. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen nearly blanked Joe Bindl and Jeremiah Berryman, winning 6-1 at No. 2s. Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill won the match of No. 3s over Eduardo Rojas and Jack Kitson, 6-3.

Abete bested Luzzi at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-4) while Struffi defeated Isaac Howes at No. 2s (6-2, 7-5). At No. 3s, Thiel and Shawn Springer went the full three sets with Thiel earning the point (6-1, 6-7, 10-3).

Jaime Sion came on at No. 4s to beat Rojas (6-2, 6-1). Masuda won in straight sets over Kitson at No. 5s (6-4, 6-1) and Janssen retired Bindl in two at No. 6s (6-2, 6-2).

Both the men's and women's teams lost 7-0 to Creighton Friday in a nonconference match-up.

Midland will host Hastings this Tuesday, taking the court at Fremont High School on April 12. First serve of doubles action is slated for 4 p.m.

