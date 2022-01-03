Midland men wrap up Bellevue Classic with win

Midland wrapped up the Bellevue Classic with an 85-73 win over host Bellevue.

The Warriors move to 13-4 on the year with the pair of wins in the tournament.

One night after Bo Sandquist erupted for a career-high, Laurence Merritt followed suit with a career-high 36 points and tied a career-high with six three-point field goals. Merritt connected on all of those three-point field goals in the first half, scoring a total of 24 points in the period.

As a team, the Warriors were hot from behind the arc, connecting on 11-of-17 triples in the first half. Ryan Larsen was nearly perfect from downtown, making four of his five attempts. The perimeter attack lifted the Warriors to a 49-34 advantage at the intermission.

The second half turned into a slugfest between the two sides as the team combined for 25 fouls and 33 free throw attempts. The change in the flow of the game allowed the Bruins to get back into it as they cut the lead to 10 points at the 11:42 mark.

Midland did their best to keep the hometown Bruins at bay, but they continued to claw back, pulling within six points with 1:34 to play.

The Warriors were quick to respond as a Merritt jump shot and Jack Cooper layup pushed their advantage back to double digits. A pair of free throws sealed the Warriors' victory.

Midland (13-4, 4-3 GPAC) will look to improve upon their conference standing beginning with a home matchup against Doane (10-6, 3-3 GPAC) on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center.

