Midland men's basketball opens season with pair of wins

The Midland men's basketball team started its season off with a pair of wins, beating Oak Hills Christian College on back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors used a strong second half to secure a 89-61 in their season opener then followed it up with a 102-55 victory Saturday.

Midland will be on the road for its next five games, taking part in the Dakota State Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Midland 89, Oak Hills 61

The game marked the beginning of college basketball across the nation as it was the first collegiate game at any level this season.

The contest also marked the first collegiate game for seven Midland freshmen and in total, eight new Warriors played.

It was a tale of two halves for the Warriors both defensively and offensively.

Oak Hills Christian was hot from behind the arc to begin the game, shooting 41.2% from deep in the first half. On the other end, Midland could not connect from deep, shooting just 24%.

However, the Warriors’ tenaciousness on the offensive boards, 10 in the first half, and their defensive pressure, forcing 7 turnovers in the half, helped them to a 41-35 lead at the intermission.

In the second half, Midland’s offense started clicking on all cylinders. They opened the period on a 17-4 run, fueled by a combined 13 points from Bo Sandquist and Laurence Merritt.

The Warriors' defense also sparked in the half, holding Oak Hills to just 10% behind the arc and 30% from the field, while forcing 9 turnovers.

Sandquist led the Warriors in scoring with 23 points, connecting on 7-of-16 three-point shot attempts. Not far behind was Merritt who finished with 17 points. Also in double-digits were freshmen Tyler Sandoval with 10 points, and Ryan Larsen with 12.

Midland 102, Oak Hills 55

Midland raced out to a 23-5 advantage in the first nine minutes of action and then increased that lead to 34-9 by the seven-minute mark of the half.

Eleven was the magic number for the Warriors as Jake Rueschhoff, Laurence Merritt, and Tyler Sandoval all reached the mark in the first half, combining for 33 of the Warriors 54 first-half points.

The Warriors led 54-21 at the intermission, their highest point total in a half since the final game of the 2019-2020 season.

The second half proved to be much of the same as the Warriors continued to dominate. Their offensive attack extended its range as the Warriors shot 9 of 12 from behind the arc in the half.

Midland was specifically buoyed by the shooting performance of freshman Ryan Larsen, who shot 5 of 6 from behind the arc in just the second half and finished as the Warriors’ leading scorer with 21 total points.

Defensively the Warriors were menacing, holding Oak Hills to 35% shooting from the field, forcing 10 turnovers, and also blocking three shots.

