Midland men's basketball stays unbeaten

The Midland men’s basketball team kept its record unblemished with a pair of wins at the Dakota State Classic.

The Warriors remain on the road for their next contest, traveling to Grand View for a 1 p.m. contest Sunday, Oct. 31.

Midland 81, Presentation 57

Midland opened the game on a 20-0 run - not allowing a Presentation point until the 11:22 mark of the half - to set the tone Saturday.

The Warriors forced nine turnovers in the half and held the Saints to 8-of-27 shooting from the field, 1-of-8 from behind the arc. Midland was 16-of-33 shooting the ball and 11-of-26 from distance.

In the second half, Midland cooled down from behind the arc, shooting just 2-of-10, but replaced that scoring by earning opportunities at the free-throw line. The Warriors were 16-of-20 from the charity stripe in the half as they drew 14 fouls.

A 16-5 Warrior run in the second-half pushed their advantage to 32 points by the 5:48 mark. Ultimately, the lead dropped slightly as 15 players saw at least 3 minutes of action.

Four different Warriors reached double-digits in the win, starting with Ryan Larsen who led all players in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Bo Sandquist finished with 14 points, Tyler Sandoval added 11, and Jake Rueschhoff scored 13 points and dished out 7 assists.

Midland 73, Dakota State 62

The Warriors jumped out in front of Dakota State with a 15-2 start to the game and never looked back. Over the first 20 minutes of action, the Warriors shot 10-of-26 (.385) from the field with 5 three-pointers while their opponents were 8-of-24 (.333) with a pair from behind the arc.

The second half saw the hometown Trojans battle back, tying the game six separate times, but never took the lead.

With the game knotted at 53-53 with 5:31 remaining, Midland went on a 15-5 run to pull away.

Laurence Merritt paced the team with 20 points off of 5-of-12 shooting. He was 2-of-5 from behind the arc and was 8-of-12 at the free-throw line.

Also reaching double-figures in points were Sandoval (14) and Sandquist (11).

For the game, Midland shot 22-of-45 (.489) with nine made three-pointers. Dakota State was 21-of-53 (.396) with seven three-pointers. The Warriors’ advantage came at the free-throw line where they were 20-of-28. The Trojans were 13-of-24.

