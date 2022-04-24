 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midland men's bowling concludes season

Nearly seven months since their first competition back in September, the Midland men’s bowling season wrapped up this week at the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championships.

The Warriors were one of 16 teams vying for the final championship of the 2021-22 season at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois.

After 24 games of qualifying, Midland found themselves seeded 15th heading into the double-elimination bracket.

In the bracketed play, the Warriors were edged by second-seeded Emmanuel College in seven games.

Facing elimination, Midland squared off with William Penn in the third round on Friday morning. The Statesmen took the win, 4-3, ending the season for Midland with a tie for 13th-place.

Over the course of the year, the Warriors won three tournaments, including the conference tournament to send to the NAIA Championship Tournament, where they tied for sixth.

