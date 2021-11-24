Midland men's bowling wins Clash of Spartans

The Midland men's and women's bowling teams competed in the two-day Clash of the Spartans hosted by Missouri Baptist this past weekend with the men claiming the tournament championship.

On the men’s side, the Warriors blitzed the competition in qualifiers, dropping just three Baker games and averaging over ten more pins a game than any other team. Their overall score of 7,072 pins outpaced the nearest school, Baker University, by 366 pins.

In tournament play the Warriors were resilient, dropping their opening game in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but rallying back to win the best-of-three matches both times.

Midland defeated Missouri Valley in the quarterfinals (160-182, 185-150, 224-176) and Ottawa in the semifinals (166-246, 216-174, 211-206).

Midland faced Clarke in the finals and did not need a comeback effort in the series.

The Warriors made easy work of their opponents, winning in a four-game sweep (171-159, 215-135, 215-185, 179-159).

On the women’s side, the Warriors were again dominant in qualifying play, earning first-place with a total score of 6,361 pins, 269 pins more than the nearest school, Ottawa.

In tournament play, the Warriors faced Culver-Stockton in the quarterfinals. The Warriors used a 48-pin game-three victory to win the best-of-three matchup (168-136, 152-233, 193-145).

However, in the ensuing round, Midland was swept by the eventual tournament champion, Grand View (185-198, 148-158).

Up next for Midland is a trip to Addison, Illinois to compete in the Warhawk Open. The two-day event is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5.

