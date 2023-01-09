Midland men's comeback effort falls short

The Midland men fell short of knocking off No. 23 Morningside, losing 88-81 after getting within a pair of baskets late Saturday.

The Warriors tripped out of the game as the Mustangs took a 9-0 lead early. The home team answered as Jake Orr scored 10 of his 16 first-half points in the first eight minutes of the game to bring Midland back. At the 10-minute mark, a 6-0 run by the Warriors cut the lead to just one, 27-26.

Morningside stretched the lead back out to eight, 45-37, before the first half expired.

After the break in the action, the Mustangs were able to push their lead to double digits once more behind a pair of three-pointers to start the half. The lead hovered around the 10 to 13-point range as the two teams traded baskets.

Trailing by 15 with five minutes to go, Midland mounted a comeback on their home floor. Rece Kissinger had seven points during a 12-4 run, cutting the lead in half with 2:13 to go. A three-pointer from Morningside pushed it to 10. They were able to maintain the lead by converting at the free-throw line.

With 32 seconds left on the clock, Emmanuel Bryson nearly willed the Warriors back with a 5-0 run of his own but the clock proved to be too shallow as the Mustangs held on for the seven-point win, 88-81.

The Warriors shot 47% from the field as they added 33 baskets off 18 assists.

Orr with a 23 point and 14 rebound double-double. Bryson garnered a season-high 14 points in 20 minutes of action. Jake Rueschhoff had nine rebounds to go with eight points and six assists .

Midland (7-10, 1-8 GPAC) will travel to Mitchell, South Dakota to face off against Dakota Wesleyan (8-8, 4-4 GPAC) at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.