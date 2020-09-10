Midland men's golf fourth at first tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University’s men’s golf team finished fourth place out of ten teams in the Mid-South Invitational to open the 2020-21 season.

The Warriors were consistent throughout the two-round tournament, finishing in fourth place both days. The Warriors finished with 615 total shots just barely outpaced by Bellevue and Wayland Baptist who both finished with 613 total shots and tied for 2nd place.

Morningside won the event with a score of 605.

After being tied for 7th before second, junior Peyton Koch finished the tournament as Midland’s lowest scorer with 151 total shots, which tied for fourth out of a field of 62 golfers.

Koch finished just five shots behind tournament champion Sam Storey of Morningside.

Just behind Koch was Midland’s sophomore Preston Carbaugh who was tied for second place after round one and ultimately finished tied for sixth place with a score of 152.

The invitational was scheduled to be three rounds, but this week’s influx of rain caused for a cancellation of Wednesday’s third round and led to an early finish.