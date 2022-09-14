Midland men's golf opens season

The Midland men’s golf team took to the links for the first time this season as they competed in the Siouxland Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The Warriors placed fifth among the group of fifteen teams from nine schools in the region with a score of 881 (+21). Indian Hills won the team title with a score of 838 (-28).

Leading the way for Midland was Andrew Eagan. He placed 7th as an individual with a three-round score of 213 (-2). Ethan Blair joined him in the Top 10 with a score of 215 (E). Rounding out the Warriors’ lineup were: Preston Carbaugh (220, +5), Gunnar Ray (236, +21), and Tylen Jakub (240, +25).

Midland had three players playing as individuals at the meet; Brady Davis (231, +16), Trevin Cunningham (241, +26), ; and Henrik Hauge (248, +33).

Eagan had the second-best scoring on par three, shooting even, while Blair was second-best on the longer par fours, shooting two-under. Ray had a pair of eagles, tied for best among the field of 83 golfers.

Midland will have two weeks before their next outing on September 26-27. They’ll travel to Moline, Illinois for the NAIA Midwest Invitational at TPC Deere Run.