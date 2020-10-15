Midland men's golf wraps up fall season

Competing in their final fall tournament, Midland University joined four other schools at the two-day Maverick Invitational at Indian Creek Golf Course this week.

The Warriors were joined by Bellevue University, Morningside College, North Dakota State University, and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Midland fielded two teams along with Morningside and Omaha for the seven team field.

The team of Peyton Koch, Preston Carbaugh, Jordan Greenwood, Kean Kontor, and Ethan Blair placed 5th with a 56-hole score of 922. The second team of Ryan Rogers, Jake Buller, Sam Elgert, Zach Weber, and Andrew Egan combined for a score of 926, with a few golfers only playing partial rounds.

Blair, a sophomore from Omaha, had the best individual score. He tied for 16th with a score of 229 (+13). Koch, a junior from Omaha, was second-best of the Warriors, tying for 18th and a score of 230 (+14)

Rounding out team one’s scores were: Carbaugh (22, 231), Kontor (T27, 236), and Greenwood (T31, 241).

Scores for team two were: Rogers (T25, 234), Egan (41, 261), and Weber. Elger shot an 82 on the first 9 holes and Butler shot a combined 171 on the first 9 and last 9 holes of the invitational.

