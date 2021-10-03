Midland men's hockey sweeps McKendree

The Midland men’s hockey swept McKendree University this past weekend, pulling off a 2-1 victory before dominating the second match-up 11-1.
"The hard work they put in Friday night’s win, paid off again on Saturday," said head coach Jason Cirone. "When you play that hard for that long, you usually wear teams down. I think that was the case on Saturday.”
Midland 2, McKendree 1
The scoreboard didn’t reflect the control of the game that the Warriors had in the weekend series opener. Through two periods, the Bearcats’ goalie kept his team in the hunt for their first win of the season by stopping 44 Midland shots.
The final period saw Ryan Donovan even the score with a goal at the 14:41 mark off a pass from Ondrej Blaha and Kolten Wright.
Just over a minute and a half later, Wright pushed home the eventual game-winner with Ayrton Cornic and Phil Liakakos picked up the helpers.
Jaden Gardner earned the victory in net, stopping 30 shots by the Bearcats.
Midland 11, McKendree 1
The shot discrepancy carried over into Saturday and in the second game of the series, the Warriors were able to make use of their shots.
Jesse Stepp broke open the scoring just over two minutes into the game as he took a pass from Cody Shearer and Hamish Campbell, putting it past the Bearcats’ goalie.
After McKendree evened the score up at the 8:15 mark, Blaha found the back of the net for his first time just 41 seconds later, unassisted.
Blaha’s scoring continued in the second as he lit the lamp 1:34 into the period. That goal opened the flood gates opened for the Warriors’ offense as they scored six more times in the period to put the final outcome well out of doubt.
Angelo Perry, Jack Royer, Fletcher Chun, Mason Cirone, Blake Nerney, and Cornic all scored in the second. Picked up assists on the six-pack of goals were: Nerney, Jordan Tieken, Blaha, Wright, Zach Weber, Royer (2), Kamden Sengheiser, Zach Eddington, and Cirone.
Just 42 seconds into the third, Blaha completed his hat trick as Shearer found him for the Warriors’ 10th goal of the game. For good measure, Cirone netted a short-handed goal with 2:06 left in the game off a feed from Weber.
Jaden Gardner earned the win again with 39 saves in 60 minutes in net.
Midland (2-2) will be back on the ice for a pair of non-conference games against Jamestown (0-2) next weekend. The Warriors and Jimmies will drop the puck on October 8 and October 9 at Sidner Ice Arena. Game times are 7:45 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.