Midland men's hockey sweeps McKendree

Jesse Stepp broke open the scoring just over two minutes into the game as he took a pass from Cody Shearer and Hamish Campbell, putting it past the Bearcats’ goalie.

After McKendree evened the score up at the 8:15 mark, Blaha found the back of the net for his first time just 41 seconds later, unassisted.

Blaha’s scoring continued in the second as he lit the lamp 1:34 into the period. That goal opened the flood gates opened for the Warriors’ offense as they scored six more times in the period to put the final outcome well out of doubt.

Angelo Perry, Jack Royer, Fletcher Chun, Mason Cirone, Blake Nerney, and Cornic all scored in the second. Picked up assists on the six-pack of goals were: Nerney, Jordan Tieken, Blaha, Wright, Zach Weber, Royer (2), Kamden Sengheiser, Zach Eddington, and Cirone.

Just 42 seconds into the third, Blaha completed his hat trick as Shearer found him for the Warriors’ 10th goal of the game. For good measure, Cirone netted a short-handed goal with 2:06 left in the game off a feed from Weber.

Jaden Gardner earned the win again with 39 saves in 60 minutes in net.

Midland (2-2) will be back on the ice for a pair of non-conference games against Jamestown (0-2) next weekend. The Warriors and Jimmies will drop the puck on October 8 and October 9 at Sidner Ice Arena. Game times are 7:45 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0