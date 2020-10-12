Midland men's hockey takes care of Waldorf

The Midland's men's hockey team opened their 2020-21 hockey season with a pair of wins over Waldorf University over the weekend.

The Warriors started fast and finished strong with three goals in the first period and five goals in the final period on Friday night. The matchup of the two Midwest Collegiate Hockey teams was a non-conference series early in the season.

Midland outscored Waldorf a total of 14 to 3 over the two games, winning game one 9-2 and Saturday’s game 5 to 1.

Fifth-year player Luke Sanko had a solid opening weekend with four goals and two assists. On Friday, junior goalie Angus Liang picked up the win with 26 saves. Saturday night it was freshman Jaden Gardner earning the start in goal, picking up the win with 23 saves.

Several newcomers picked up their first collegiate goal this weekend. Ondrej Blaha, Ryan Donovan, Nick Novak, and Kolten Wright all scored along with returner Kean Kontor on Friday. Saturday saw returners Jesse Stepp and Phil Liakakos score their first goals of the season.

The wins continue a long stretch of dominance for Midland against Waldorf as the Warriors have now won the last four times the two have played, and are 17-1 versus Waldorf over the last five years.