The Midland men's lacrosse team lost to its former coach Tuesday night as Benedictine (RV) toppled the Warriors 22-6.

The Ravens, helmed by Billy Dineen, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the early proceedings of the match and never relinquished the lead.

Keegan Lindsay netted the first Midland goal, scoring on an unassisted shot with 9:50 left in the quarter to make it a two-goal deficit. That proved to be the closest the Warriors would get to their guests as the Ravens scored four unanswered to end the quarter, 7-1.

Carson Meier got things started for MU less than a minute into the second quarter off an assist from Joshua Pereira. The Warriors had a man advantage after a penalty was issued to BC.

Back a full strength, the Ravens controlled the ball most of the half and were able to swoop in and score six-straight goals.

At the halftime intermission, Benedictine led 13-2 and had a 25 to 18 advantage in shots.

In the second half, the Ravens’ run continued with five more goals before the Warriors were able to find the net. Meier netted the third goal of the game for the home team with two minutes left in the third with Pereira picking up his second assist.

Dominic Jochim looked to spark a rally at the start of the fourth. He took a feed from Sayer Kuenzi and slung the ball into the net in four minutes. Benedictine responded with three straight goals, one on a man-up opportunity.

Kuenzi and Jochim netted the final two goals for the Warriors. Kuenzi’s came with 4:34 left in the contest. Then, after a BC goal, Jochim found the back of the net off a pass from Pereira for the final score of the game.

Benedictine outshot Midland 45 to 32 for the game and held a better-than-2-to-1 ratio on the faceoff. The Ravens won 22 of the 31 faceoffs.

In goal, CJ Salinas corralled seven saves on the night.

Midland (1-6) will travel to face Clarke (3-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in its second-to-last nonconference game.