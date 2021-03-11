Midland men's lacrosse falls in first-ever home game

Midland University hosted their first-ever home lacrosse game against No. 10-ranked Ottawa University on Wednesday evening, falling 9-6.
“It was our first game with a new coach after only ten days of practicing together," said Midland coach Billy Dineen. "The team showed a tremendous amount of heart and mental toughness battling through a hard fought game. Sometimes the ball just does not bounce your way.”
The Braves were able to take an early lead scoring the first two goals of the game before the Warriors responded.
The first goal of the Midland season came from Joshua Pereira who received an assist from Marty Gospodarski.
Nick Luedke added a second score in the opening period off of an Ian Bolack assist to help tie the game for the Warriors.
Midland took the lead on a last second shot by Nick Crociata.
The goal crossed into the net as time expired to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Savion Johnson added to the lead in the second period for the Warriors bring their lead up to 4-2 before the Braves responded.
Ottawa scored three consecutive goals of their own to regain the lead, 5-4, heading into halftime.
The third period saw both offenses turn quiet as the Braves scored the one and only goal of the period to bring their lead up to 6-4.
Ottawa started out aggressively in the final period adding three more goals to their lead before the Warriors countered with a goal of their own.
Luedke scored his second goal of the contest to give the Warriors their fifth of the game.
Gospodarski would be able to add in one more goal of his own before the scoring drew to a close in the game with the Braves outscoring the Warriors 9-6.
Jamison Evers got the first start of the year at goalie for the Warriors, finishing the game with nine saves.
Midland (0-1, 0-1 KCAC) will look to bounce back on Friday, March 12 when they travel to Davenport, Iowa to take on St. Ambrose University (4-1). Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m. at St. Vincent’s Athletic Complex.