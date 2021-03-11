Midland men's lacrosse falls in first-ever home game

Midland University hosted their first-ever home lacrosse game against No. 10-ranked Ottawa University on Wednesday evening, falling 9-6.

“It was our first game with a new coach after only ten days of practicing together," said Midland coach Billy Dineen. "The team showed a tremendous amount of heart and mental toughness battling through a hard fought game. Sometimes the ball just does not bounce your way.”

The Braves were able to take an early lead scoring the first two goals of the game before the Warriors responded.

The first goal of the Midland season came from Joshua Pereira who received an assist from Marty Gospodarski.

Nick Luedke added a second score in the opening period off of an Ian Bolack assist to help tie the game for the Warriors.

Midland took the lead on a last second shot by Nick Crociata.

The goal crossed into the net as time expired to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Savion Johnson added to the lead in the second period for the Warriors bring their lead up to 4-2 before the Braves responded.

Ottawa scored three consecutive goals of their own to regain the lead, 5-4, heading into halftime.