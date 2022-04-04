 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Midland men's lacrosse falls to William Penn

  • 0

The Midland men’s lacrosse lost 14-2 to (RV) William Penn University in a KCAC match-up Saturday.

The loss drops the Warriors to 5-4 on the season and 4-3 in KCAC play.

Midland broke the scoreless draw after seven minutes of action as Tyler Renshaw set up Nick Crociata for the score.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

The Warriors’ early momentum quickly dwindled as the Statesmen scored three times in the next six minutes and led 3-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

In the second, William Penn scored twice in 18 seconds and led 5-1 with 8:53 to play. Crociata scored his second goal of the game to cut the Statemen’s lead to three before the halftime intermission, 5-2.

The goal would wind up being the Warriors’ final score of the game as William Penn tacked on three goals in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

Next up for Midland (5-4, 4-3 KCAC) is a road matchup against (RV) Columbia (5-5, 4-2 KCAC). Face-off is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia, Missouri.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warriors suffer first GPAC loss

Warriors suffer first GPAC loss

Midland softball took its first loss in GPAC play Tuesday, splitting a doubleheader with Hastings College. The Broncos took game one, 5-1, and…

Midland tennis sweeps GPAC opener

Midland tennis sweeps GPAC opener

Midland tennis opened their conference slate with a pair of wins over Mount Marty Wednesday. The Warriors swept each match, winning 7-0 in wom…

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News