Midland men's lacrosse falls to William Penn

The Midland men’s lacrosse lost 14-2 to (RV) William Penn University in a KCAC match-up Saturday.

The loss drops the Warriors to 5-4 on the season and 4-3 in KCAC play.

Midland broke the scoreless draw after seven minutes of action as Tyler Renshaw set up Nick Crociata for the score.

The Warriors’ early momentum quickly dwindled as the Statesmen scored three times in the next six minutes and led 3-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

In the second, William Penn scored twice in 18 seconds and led 5-1 with 8:53 to play. Crociata scored his second goal of the game to cut the Statemen’s lead to three before the halftime intermission, 5-2.

The goal would wind up being the Warriors’ final score of the game as William Penn tacked on three goals in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

Next up for Midland (5-4, 4-3 KCAC) is a road matchup against (RV) Columbia (5-5, 4-2 KCAC). Face-off is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia, Missouri.

