Midland men's lacrosse picks up win over Spires

The Midland men’s lacrosse team ended its two-game losing skid with an 13-4 win over the University of Saint Mary (USM).

Carson Meier immediately made his impact on the game as he earned the teams’ quickest hat-trick of the season. He scored the game’s opening three goals, within the first nine minutes.

Nick Crociata pushed the Warriors’ lead to 4-0 with a goal just before the buzzer to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Meier scored and assisted on another that Marty Gospodarski put away. Crociata scored again before the Spires finally got on the board with a goal 18 seconds before halftime, trailing 7-1.

Gage Gonzales scored his first goal of the season in the third quarter and two Warriors’ power-play goals carried Midland to a 10-2 lead at the end of the quarter.

Saint Mary was able to score twice in the final quarter, but three more Warriors’ goals kept the Spires at bay and sealed the Midland victory.

Midland (3-3, 2-2 KCAC) moves to .500 both on the season and in conference play with six regular-season games remaining. Next up for the Warriors is a road trip to Marshall, Missouri to face Missouri Valley (0-1, 0-1 KCAC). Face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Gregg-Mitchell Field.

