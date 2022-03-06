Midland men's lax downs Morningside

The Midland men’s lacrosse team took down Morningside 17-2 Friday.

The win moves their record to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

Savion Johnson scored the first goal of the game off a Joshua Pereira assist.

The flood gates opened as the Warriors scored 26 seconds later with Marty Gospodarski finding the back of the net.

Pereira got his first name in the goal column even quicker off the draw, scoring two seconds after Gospodarski’s.

Midland ended the half with seven goals from five different players. Defensively, they held Morningside scoreless as Midland outshot the Mustangs 23-6.

After the break, Nick Croatia hit the back of the net for the second time 40 seconds into the third quarter to keep the ball rolling for the Warriors. The Mustangs finally got their first goal of the game with 7:29 left to play in the third.

Midland answered with nine straight goals, from six different players. They won every face-off (13) in the second half had a 20-2 advantage for the game.

The Warriors were led by Pereira and Croatia with four goals apiece.

Johnson tallied up a hattrick off the bench while Carson Meier and Gospodarski garnered two goals of their own.

Midland stays on the road, traveling to Ottawa at 6 p.m. March 8.

