Midland men's soccer announces schedule

In a bid to reach the NAIA tournament for a second straight season, the Midland men’s soccer program will challenge themselves with a tough non-conference slate before opening Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
The highlight of road trips will be a trip to Florida to begin the year with a pair of games in the Miami area. Midland will begin their season with a game on Aug. 20 at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. Last year the Bobcats were 12-3-2 and reached the NAIA Opening Round.
On Aug. 22, the Warriors will face Johnson & Wales University in North Miami. The Wildcats went 4-7-4 in 2019 but had a strong finish, reaching the Sun Conference Championship.
Midland will host Benedictine College in their 2020 home opener on Aug. 29. Last year the Ravens were 8-8-3 competing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
After a short road trip to William Penn University in Iowa, Midland will return for two more home games before beginning conference play. They’ll face Oklahoma City University on September 7 and Waldorf University on September 12. They’ll also face Bellevue University on September 23 on the road to complete their non-GPAC games.
“I am confident that our non-conference slate will prepare us for the GPAC season,” said head coach Raphael Martinez in a press release. “We will see a lot of different styles of play, which I think is the ultimate goal when scheduling those games leading into conference. The GPAC in my opinion is the most competitive going into the upcoming season than it has been in my time at Midland. There are a lot of very good teams and coaches. It should be an exciting season that will take one game at a time.”
Midland will host Concordia, Hastings, Dordt, Doane, Dakota Wesleyan, and Briar Cliff in GPAC play. Last year the Warriors were 9-1-1 in conference play and earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Opening Round.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!