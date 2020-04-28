Midland men's soccer announces schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a bid to reach the NAIA tournament for a second straight season, the Midland men’s soccer program will challenge themselves with a tough non-conference slate before opening Great Plains Athletic Conference play.

The highlight of road trips will be a trip to Florida to begin the year with a pair of games in the Miami area. Midland will begin their season with a game on Aug. 20 at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. Last year the Bobcats were 12-3-2 and reached the NAIA Opening Round.

On Aug. 22, the Warriors will face Johnson & Wales University in North Miami. The Wildcats went 4-7-4 in 2019 but had a strong finish, reaching the Sun Conference Championship.

Midland will host Benedictine College in their 2020 home opener on Aug. 29. Last year the Ravens were 8-8-3 competing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

After a short road trip to William Penn University in Iowa, Midland will return for two more home games before beginning conference play. They’ll face Oklahoma City University on September 7 and Waldorf University on September 12. They’ll also face Bellevue University on September 23 on the road to complete their non-GPAC games.