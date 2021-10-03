Midland men's soccer falls to Bellevue

The Midland men’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Bellevue University Saturday with the Bruins scoring a goal in each half.

The two sides matched in shots (3) in the first half but Bellevue netted the first goal of the game in the 34th minute breaking the scoreless tie. The score came after a turnover in the box by the Warriors.

In the second half, the Bruins put the game away with eight shots against the Midland defense, punching an insurance goal through in the 70th minute.

Matthew Ricci made a pair of saves in net for Midland while his counterpart went untested in the match.

Midland (5-5, GPAC 2-2) will travel Hastings (4-3-1, GPAC 3-2) for an 8 p.m. game Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Warriors are 4-13-4 against the Broncos since 2007.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0