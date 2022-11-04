Midland men's soccer knocks off Northwestern

The fifth seeded Midland men's soccer team knocked off No. 4 seed Northwestern 1-0 on the Raiders home turf in the opening round of the GPAC tournament Thursday.

Neither side found any offensive traction in the first half with just eight shots split between the two teams. Northwestern had the lead in shot attempts (5-3) with one of target. Midland had a pair of shots on frame and had a 4-2 advantage in corners.

Thomas Crawford took the ball off the set piece and found the feet of Gonzalo Bocaz in front of the keeper in the 54th minute for the lone goal of the evening.

“We knew this would be a gritty game where clean chances were not going to be free," said head coach Josh Nakayama. "Gonzalo had an amazing run near the post and got a flick to win it for us. Crawford had a great assist.”

The Warriors’ solid defense held on to the lead, keeping the Raiders to just three shots the rest of the way. Matthew Ricci was in net, picking up four saves on the night as well as a clean sheet.

Midland (10-4-5) will continue its season in the GPAC semifinals. The Warriors will travel to Hastings, Nebraska to take on top-seeded Hastings (14-1-1) next week. The matchup will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Lloyd Wilson Field.