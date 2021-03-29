Midland men's soccer losses to No. 13 Bellevue

Midland men's took to the pitch for the second time this spring against No. 13 Bellevue University, falling 5-0 on Saturday.

The loss drops the Warriors to 3-9-1 on the season.

Bellevue scored a pair of early half goals, connecting in the 4th and 12th minutes. They took a 2-0 lead into halftime behind a 6 to 3 shot advantage.

The second half was more of the same as they tacked on three more goals. They scored in the 60th, 79th, and 83rd minutes to complete their 5-0 victory.

Despite the large deficit on the scoreboard, Midland was only outshot by six in the game (15-9) and held a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks.

Matthew Ricci went the full 90 minutes in goal, registering 5 saves. Guilherme Alencar and Thomas Mulder led Midland with two shots each, with each getting a shot on frame.

Midland will conclude their season this upcoming weekend when they travel to take on Concordia University. The Warriors and Bulldogs will take to the pitch at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Seward.

