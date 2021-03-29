 Skip to main content
Midland men's soccer losses to No. 13 Bellevue
Midland men's soccer losses to No. 13 Bellevue

Midland men's took to the pitch for the second time this spring against No. 13 Bellevue University, falling 5-0 on Saturday.

The loss drops the Warriors to 3-9-1 on the season.

Bellevue scored a pair of early half goals, connecting in the 4th and 12th minutes. They took a 2-0 lead into halftime behind a 6 to 3 shot advantage.

The second half was more of the same as they tacked on three more goals. They scored in the 60th, 79th, and 83rd minutes to complete their 5-0 victory.

Despite the large deficit on the scoreboard, Midland was only outshot by six in the game (15-9) and held a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks.

Matthew Ricci went the full 90 minutes in goal, registering 5 saves. Guilherme Alencar and Thomas Mulder led Midland with two shots each, with each getting a shot on frame.

Midland will conclude their season this upcoming weekend when they travel to take on Concordia University. The Warriors and Bulldogs will take to the pitch at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Seward.

