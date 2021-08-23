Midland men's soccer opens with win

The Midland men’s soccer team opened the Josh Nakayama era with a 1-0 win over Iowa Wesleyan Saturday.

“Tough win, the boys put everything into this and never gave up,” Nakayama said.

A well-placed corner kick from Santiago Viel de la Maza set up Tomas Pereira for a wonderful volley to put the Warriors ahead in the 35th minute.

The Warriors were aggressive on both sides of the pitch all game, taking nine shots (six on target) and earning eight corner kicks.

On the defensive side, the Warriors limited the Tigers to just three shots over the 90-minute contest.

In goal, Matthew Ricci kept the Warriors’ lead safe as he earned a clean sheet with one save and negated three Iowa Wesleyan corner kicks.

Midland (1-0) will look to build upon their first win of the season next weekend when they face Graceland University (0-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Rasmussen Field in Lamoni, Iowa.

