Midland men's soccer shutouts Morningside

The Midland men's soccer team pitched a road shutout at Morningside Saturday, 3-0.

The Warriors improve to 6-4-4 overall and 2-3-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

The Warriors started the first half strong against the Mustangs with an edge in shot attempts (8-5) through the first 45 minutes. As the first half was nearing its end, Michal Goral scored the first goal of the match to give the Warriors a lead of 1-0 heading into intermission.

After the break, Riley Barratt opened the second half with a header off a corner kick from Thomas Crawford in the 57th minute for his first collegiate goal.

In the 65th minute, Colton Castello tallied the first goal of his collegiate career as he found the back of the net to bring the Warriors’ lead to 3-0.

Midland kept their clean sheet as they put up a solid defense against Morningside in front of Matthew Ricci, who was in goal. The Warriors led in shot attempts (16-9) with nine shots on frame. Ricci played the full 90 minutes in goal picking up five saves and the shutout.

Midland (6-4-4, 2-3-2 GPAC) will be back in action on their home turf to take on Doane (2-10-2, 2-3-2 GPAC) Wednesday. The midweek conference match is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 19.