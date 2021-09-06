Midland men's soccer tops Tabor, 2-1

The Midland men’s soccer team secured a 2-1 win over Tabor Saturday at Heedum Field.

The Warriors move to 2-1 on the season while the Bluejays fall to 0-3.

The first half was a battle of defenses as neither offense could break the 0-0 draw. The Warriors' threatened in the half with six corner kicks and five shots - three on goal - but could not find the back of the net.

Early in the second half, Midland’s persistence paid off.

A poor clearance of a Warriors’ corner kick led to a second chance opportunity for Alex Mee who turned on the ball and sent it into Musso who put it away to give Midland a 1-0 advantage.

With ten minutes remaining, the Warriors caught a break as Tabor conceded an own goal on a Midland throw in.

The Bluejays dirtied the Warriors’ goalkeeper Matthew Ricci’s clean sheet with a late goal in the 87th minute. Ricci finished the game with one save on Tabor’s two shots on goal.

Midland (2-1) remains in Fremont for its next game, hosting Kansas Wesleyan (0-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

