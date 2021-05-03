Midland men's tennis captures GPAC tournament championship

The first team point came in doubles as Struffi and Janssen won 6-2 in No. 2s and Nunzio Thiel and Salvador Almeida won 6-2 at No. 3s.

In singles action, Thiel picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2s, and then Struffi won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3s. Almeida clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 5s. That win propelled the Warriors to their second-ever team berth to the NAIA Championships.

Midland will be one of 24 teams vying for the national championship on May 18-22 in Mobile, Alabama.

The Warrior women's team's tournament run ended in the semifinals, losing 4-0 to Doane Friday.

Quarterfinals: Midland 4, CSM 3

The Warriors dropped the doubles points as Keyana Hastings and Sophie Mollring were the only tandem to win their match. They won at No. 3s by a score of 6-4.

In singles play, CSM took the top two pairings. Midland came back to tie the dual though with wins at No. 3, No. 5, and No. 6. In No. 3s, Grace Felder picked up the team point with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. At No. 5s, Lexie Glosser won in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-0. Jericha Fox edged her counterpart at No. 6s, winning 6-3, 6-4.