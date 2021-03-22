Midland men's tennis splits weekend slate

Midland University’s men’s tennis team split a pair of duals this weekend against Creighton University and the University of Dubuque. On Friday, the Warriors traveled into Omaha to take on Creighton, falling 7-0.

The Warriors rebounded with a home sweep of Dubuque, 7-0.

Midland is now 6-3 in dual action this spring.

Creighton 7, Midland 0

The duo of Salvador Almeida and Miguel Abete put up a strong showing in No. 2 doubles, pushing their counterparts to extras, 7-5.

In singles play the Bluejays won all six matchups in straight sets.

Midland 7, Dubuque 0

The Warriors mixed up their normal pairings with several players seeing action in their dual with the Spartans. Ten different players saw action in either doubles or singles play.

Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill combined for a 6-1 win in No. 1 doubles. Bradyn Heiss and Bruno Brocanelli won their No. 2 match 6-3 and Mark Karpf and Jason Taylor shutout their opponents 6-0 in No 3s.