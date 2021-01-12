Midland men's, women's wrestling produce strong showings at Hasting Open

At 165-pounds, Chase Englehardt grinded his way to a 3-2 record on the day. He opened a tech fall win but was sent to the consolation bracket after a quarterfinal loss. With his back against the wall, he won back-to-back bouts by tech fall to reach the consolation semifinals. In that round, he would drop a 13-4 major decision.

“Tyson's performance speaks for itself, but don't overlook Chase,” Nugent said. “To come away from with a winning record is proof that several of his opponents did. Our entire team is determined to get better every day. Conner (Dalton), and Matt are traveling on an upward trajectory as is Connor (Rinn) and others.”

Midland will be back at it next weekend as they compete in the Arena Sioux City Duals in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Midland women’s wrestling team hit the mats the next day, also at the the Hastings Open.

The Warriors continued their strong start to 2021 with first places finishes in the 101-pound weight class by sophomore Esther Walker and in the 143-pound weight class by freshman Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp.

Freshman Samantha Segura-Valiz was not too far behind teammate Waipuilani as she finished 3rd in the 143-pound division.