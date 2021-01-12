Midland men's, women's wrestling produce strong showings at Hasting Open

Tyson Beauperthuy provided a standout performance for the Midland men's wrestling team at the Hastings Open Saturday, claimgin a first-place finish at 184-pounds. Seven other grapplers competed for Midland with mixed results.
“There are a lot of positives here at Midland,” said coach Larry Nugent. “We aren't built for dual meets this year, but the results and competitiveness we showed on Saturday shows why we are going to make some noise moving forward.”
Beauperthuy went 5-0 on the day, securing four victories by decision and another by pinfall. In the semifinal he shutout Concordia’s Oscar Ramirez-Garcia, 5-0, to reach the championship bout.
In title match, he faced Luke Jenness of Northwestern and won a decisive 7-2 bout.
Matt Johnson had a solid showing in the heavyweight division. After dropping his first bout via fall, he pinned each of his next two opponents on the consolation side of the bracket.
He lost in his fourth match of the day, ending with a 2-2 record.
Connor Dalton also went 2-2 in the open in his division. At 141-pounds he won a first-round tech fall over Angel Palacios of Briar Cliff and then followed it up with a 10-1 major decision over Sam Kallem of Grand View. He would drop his next two bouts, a pin in the semifinal round and a 4-2 decision in the consolation semis.
At 165-pounds, Chase Englehardt grinded his way to a 3-2 record on the day. He opened a tech fall win but was sent to the consolation bracket after a quarterfinal loss. With his back against the wall, he won back-to-back bouts by tech fall to reach the consolation semifinals. In that round, he would drop a 13-4 major decision.
“Tyson's performance speaks for itself, but don't overlook Chase,” Nugent said. “To come away from with a winning record is proof that several of his opponents did. Our entire team is determined to get better every day. Conner (Dalton), and Matt are traveling on an upward trajectory as is Connor (Rinn) and others.”
Midland will be back at it next weekend as they compete in the Arena Sioux City Duals in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Midland women’s wrestling team hit the mats the next day, also at the the Hastings Open.
The Warriors continued their strong start to 2021 with first places finishes in the 101-pound weight class by sophomore Esther Walker and in the 143-pound weight class by freshman Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp.
Freshman Samantha Segura-Valiz was not too far behind teammate Waipuilani as she finished 3rd in the 143-pound division.
In the 116-pound weight class, freshman Serenity Durham-Greene finished 2nd followed by freshman Salem Scobee in 5th place.