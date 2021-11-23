Midland men's wrestling drops pair of duals

The Midland men's wrestling team lost 24-18 to Cowley College and 33-15 Hastings College in a pair of duals Monday night at home.

In the opening dual of the night, the Warriors and Tigers competed on the mat in live-action at five of the ten weight classes. The teams were both open at 133 and 165. Midland defaulted at 125 while Cowley gifted a pair of weights (149 and 184) back.

Zach Hamilton bested Prestin Vondra by an 11-5 decision at 141 to give Cowley the early edge. At 157, Brandon Kidd increased the lead for the visitors with a pin of Jabez Anderson (2:19).

It was neck and neck at 174. Kolton Kammeyer was edged out by Mouhamdou Sene by a 4-3 decision, putting the Tigers up six points with two matches left.

At 197, No. 3-ranked Tyson Beauperthuy worked his way to a first-round pin of Alex Howard, setting the stage for a tie-breaker bout at heavyweight.

In the final weight division, it was a back and forth battle of the biggest men on the match. Dean Setticase picked up the pin of Matt Johnston and with it clinched the team win for the Tigers.

During the final dual of the evening, it was a matchup of GPAC schools on the mat.

Both teams defaulted 125. The Broncos earned 12 points via default at both 133 and 165, setting the Warriors in a hole to begin the match.

At 141, No. 7-ranked Edrich Nortje worked quickly against Vondra. Picking up the six-point pin in the first frame. The next bout saw the Warriors earn their first points of the dual as Aranda best Riley Dement by a 1-0 decision at 149.

The Broncos won the next three bouts on the mat all by tech fall. Trystan Berry defeated Anderson at 157 (16-1), Taygen Smith won over Kody Hahn at 174 (19-3), and Trenton Munoz bested Rinn at 184 (18-0).

At 197, Beauperthuy earned the first of two straight pins by Midland. He worked his way to a second-round pin of Dominick Leon. Then it was Johnston picking up the fall over Henry Jones at heavyweight.

Midland (2-5) will return to action in a little over a week’s time as the prep for the GPAC Duals on Dec. 1. The neutral site competition will take play a week from Wednesday up in Sioux City, Iowa at The Arena Sports Academy.

