Midland men's wrestling opens season

The Midland men’s wrestling team got their season underway with a pair of duals on Saturday, beating Bethany College (36-6) and losing to host Ottawa University (41-9).

In the dual with Bethany, both teams were open at 125- and 131-pounds. The Swedes were open at four other divisions, gifting Midland 24 team points. In the first contested bout of the evening, Prestin Vondra lost a 5-2 decision to Kaden Goff. That was the lone victory for Bethany as the Warriors won the final three bouts.

At 174, it was Kody Hahn defeating Jesse Gardner by a 3-2 decision. In the 184 bout, Colton Horne won over Chasey Plymell via a fall. In the marquee match of the dual, Tyson Beauperthuy (ranked 3rd at 184) won via a 7-3 decision over William Mason (ranked 15th at 285).

In their second dual of the day, Ottawa took all but three weight classes from the Warriors. The Braves earned forfeit points at the two low weights and gifted Midland the win at 149.

On the mat, Parker Wright (ranked 18th at 141) pinned Prestin Vondra at 141. At 157, Cordell Hunt bested Steven Aranda by an 8-5 decision. Gabriel McDuffie (ranked 16th at 157) won over Jabez Anderson at 165 via a pin. The Warriors’ Charles Case lost a 9-3 decision at 174 to Dayton Hill and Kolton Kammeyer lost via technical fall (20-5) at 184.

Beauperthuy picked up his second win of the night at 184. He won a 7-4 decision over David Kelly (ranked 18th at 197).

Up next for the Midland grapplers will be a trip to Prescott, Arizona for the the Embry-Riddle Mile High Duals on Friday, Nov. 12 in a dual on the eve of the Embry-Riddle Mile High Open schedule for Saturday, November 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0