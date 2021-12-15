 Skip to main content
Midland nabs trio of weekly GPAC honors

Three Midland athletes earned a GPAC Player of the week with Laurence Merritt representing the men's basketball team and Dylan Kucera and Adrien Patigny earning indoor track honors. 

Merritt averaged 28.5 points last week as Midland went 2-0 in conference play. He hit several key shots in the wins while adding seven rebounds and four steals.

The fifth-year senior from Chicago made the most of his chances, converting field goals at a clip of 58.8 percent and shooting 92.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Kucera won both throwing events at the Bulldog Early Bird meet on Saturday. The seven-time NAIA All-American picked right where he left off last spring with titles in the weight throw and the shot put, with NAIA qualifying marks in both.

Patigny had a pair of placings at the Bulldog Early Bird meet on Saturday. He finished third in the 60m with a time of 7.03. In the 200m, he reached the NAIA "A" standard while earning the win with a time of 22.26.

