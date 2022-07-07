Midland names Trevor Trimpe as next swim coach

The Midland swim program has its next head coach in Trevor Trimpe.

The Warriors, on their third head coach in three years, are coming off a season which saw both the men’s and women’s team finish runners-up at the KCAC Championships and place eighth at the NAIA National Championships under the direction of interim head coach Cameron Cuda.

“We are excited to have Trevor join the Midland family,” said Courtney Thomsen, Midland Director of Athletics. “He will be a great leader for student-athletes with his work ethic and knowledge of the sport. We are excited to see the continued growth of our swim program under his leadership.”

Trimpe joins the Warriors with a decade of coaching experience at the club, high school, and collegiate levels. Most recently, he coached at Kokomo High School and at Howard County Aquatics in Indiana.

After swimming for four years at Valparaiso University, Trimpe’s coaching career began at Norwich University where he served as an assistant coach for four seasons.

In the fall of 2017, he was hired as the head swim coach at West Virginia Institute University Institute of Technology in Beckley, West Virginia. During his lone season with the Golden Bears, he saw three swimmers earn national runner-up finishes at the NAIA National Championships. In the classroom, his teams were honored as scholar teams as well.

Since coaching at WVU Tech, he been a club coach in Minnesota and Indiana. He was the lead senior coach at Velocity Aquatics and the head coach at Howard County Aquatics. Additionally, he was the head coach at Kokomo High School in Kokomo, Indiana.

“Midland Swimming and Diving has had a quick rise to national prominence since the program began five years ago,” Trimpe said. .”We’re hoping to continue to improve on that quick rise by having relays and individuals finish in the Top 16 at NAIA Nationals.”