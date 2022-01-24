 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midland nets five placements at Northwest Open

Midland produced five top five finishes at the Northwest Open Saturday in Maryville, Missouri, competing against NAIA, NJCAA and NCAA Division II schools. 

On the oval, Adrien Patigny ran a time of 49.88 in the men’s 400-meter race. It was his first time running the distance indoors collegiately and is the second fastest time in school history.

Shandon Reitzell and Ross McMahon went second and fourth in the men’s high jump. Reitzell cleared 2.11-meters while McMahon reached 2.03m. The duo has both reached the NAIA “A” Standard and rank first and fourth in the NAIA this season.

In the men’s shot put, Dylan Kucera won the event with a toss of 18.09m. Alex Herman was fifth with a heave of 15.77m - both hitting the NAIA “A” Standard.

Kucera added another win in the weight throw tossed the implement 19.37m. He is at the “A” Standard in the event as well.

Over on the women’s side, Cienna Womack had a top ten finish in the 60m hurdles. She turned in a time of 9.77 in the prelims and then ran a 9.90 in the finals.

Midland will be at the Mount Marty Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29, inside Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, South Dakota.

Former Fremont stand-out Wes Ferguson broke his own Nebraska-Kearney record at the event, running a 1:50.00 in the 800m, trimming off .6 seconds from his best time a year ago. 

Ferguson ranks first nationally in the event with a track-converted time of 1:49.8. 

