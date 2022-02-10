Midland notches Opening Day extra innings win

Opening Day came for the Midland baseball team and with it, an extra innings win to start the year off. The Warriors took down Oregon Institute of Technology 3-2 in nine innings in the opening game of the Firestorm Invitational.

With veteran right-hander Tyler Seebaum on the mound, Midland allowed just one run through the five innings.

Oregon Tech notched the game’s first run in the top of the first as they worked home a run with two outs via an outfield single.

Midland responded two innings later as they took advantage of an error by the Owls’ starter.

Alex Villanueva battled back from an 0-2 count and reached on an overthrow. After a two-out steal of second base, he was in scoring position with Dakota Thornton stepping up to the plate.

Thornton moved Villanueva to third with a single to left field. Aggressive base running led to the score as Thornton’s attempt to take second, and the ensuing rundown, allowed the tying run to come across.

Both pitching staffs and defenses put the clamps on after that. Oregon Tech and Midland could muster two hits each over the next four innings, sending the scheduled seven-inning game into extras.

In the eighth, the Owls were sat down in order by Jacob Perez. Perez came on in relief in the sixth inning and worked the rest of the way for the Warriors.

Midland’s chances in the eighth were limited by the Owls’ reliever who earned a flyout, groundout, and a strikeout.

The ninth saw Oregon Tech string together a two-out rally. A single to center followed by a wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to reach second. A single to deep center drove in the run to put the Owls’ three outs away from victory.

The bottom half of the ninth began with a single by Thornton to center followed by a single by Bakari Gayle to right field. With the winning run on base, Trey Rodriguez came on to run for Gayle.

An error by the Owls’ relief pitcher - an overthrow on a Beau Boyle chopper - loaded the bases for Midland with no outs.

Tyler Struck came through with a line drive to the gap in right-center scoring Thornton and Rodriguez.

Midland (1-0) will play two games on Friday as the Firestorm Invite continues, facing host Arizona Christian at 2 p.m. (CT) and Park University-Gilbert at 5 p.m. (CT).

