Midland outshoots Dordt in 3-2 loss

The Warriors men's soccer team lost 3-2 on the road to Dordt Saturday.

Midland racked up 23 shots compared to Defenders’ five, yet only netted a pair of goals in the loss.

Dordt took the lead early in the contest with a goal in the ninth minute.

All eight of Midland’s first half shots were unable to hit the back of the net and the teams made their way into the intermission at 1-0 in favor of the home team.

The drought in goals continued for a majority of the game until the 71st minute when Santiago Viel de la Maza broke through to tie the game on a goal assisted by Patrick Long.

The Warriors got past the keeper again in less than a minute later as Thomas Moulder scored off an assist by Jared Money to push the Warriors up 2-1.

Midland defended the Dordt attack successfully until the 77th minute when an own goal tied the game at 2-2.

In the 90th minute, just seconds before the final horn of regulation, Dordt scored to move in front on the scoreboard.

The Warriors had chances to win the game with 15 shots in the second half but only converted twice despite outshooting the Defenders.