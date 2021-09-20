Midland picks up first home win

The turnovers didn’t result in any points though as Midland punted once, missed a field goal, and then ran out the clock after taking control of the ball.

The Warriors’ two scores of the second half, both came in the third quarter. They scored a touchdown after the opening kickoff and hit a field goal after a Tigers’ punt.

The touchdown was a 12-yard run by Markey. He finished the day with 70 yards on 24 carries in his first action since week one.

Quinonez’s second field goal was from 29-yards.

In his first career start, Ashby went 16-for-31 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of for a majority of his completions was Kenneth Carr III. He caught 6 passes for 96 yards.

Accounting for 87 yards of total offense, was Dalton Tremayne. He caught 3 passes for 30 yards and carried the 6 times for 57 yards.

Defensively, Midland had three interceptions by three different players. Crash Woodle, Joey Martin, and Christian Harmon each had a pick on the afternoon. Additionally, Harmon led the way in tackles with seven. The next highest was Jordan Ptacek with six stops. Trevor Havlovic and Connor Smith each had four.