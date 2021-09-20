Midland picks up first home win

Midland pitched a second half shutout to secure its first home win of the fall Saturday, beating Dakota Wesleyan 27-14.
“I thought we were a little sloppy in the first half,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog. “We gave them penalties and didn’t play the kind of football I was hoping we would play. I am really proud of the defense getting those three interceptions in the second half.”
Midland opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal by Jared Quinonez on their first drive of the game.
On the ensuing drive by the Tigers, they caught the Warriors off-guard as Kiel Nelson hit a wide-open and streaking Jamin Arend for a 58-yard touchdown.
The lead for Dakota Wesleyan didn’t last as Midland went on an 11-play, 61-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard plunge by Levi Markey.
Midland tacked on a touchdown through the air in the second quarter as Jake Ashby rolled to his right before finding Terrell Stanley in the back of the end zone. The 12-yard strike put the Warriors up 17-7 with 14:11 before the half.
On their next possession, Dakota Wesleyan went on an 8-play, 76-yard play for a touchdown to pull back within three. Nelson connected with Jakob Oxos from 14-yards away for the final score before the break.
After halftime, Midland’s defense stepped up their play and not only held DWU scoreless, they picked forced three interceptions from Nelson.
The turnovers didn’t result in any points though as Midland punted once, missed a field goal, and then ran out the clock after taking control of the ball.
The Warriors’ two scores of the second half, both came in the third quarter. They scored a touchdown after the opening kickoff and hit a field goal after a Tigers’ punt.
The touchdown was a 12-yard run by Markey. He finished the day with 70 yards on 24 carries in his first action since week one.
Quinonez’s second field goal was from 29-yards.
In his first career start, Ashby went 16-for-31 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of for a majority of his completions was Kenneth Carr III. He caught 6 passes for 96 yards.
Accounting for 87 yards of total offense, was Dalton Tremayne. He caught 3 passes for 30 yards and carried the 6 times for 57 yards.
Defensively, Midland had three interceptions by three different players. Crash Woodle, Joey Martin, and Christian Harmon each had a pick on the afternoon. Additionally, Harmon led the way in tackles with seven. The next highest was Jordan Ptacek with six stops. Trevor Havlovic and Connor Smith each had four.
Midland (2-2, 2-1 GPAC) will be back in action next weekend when they travel to take on the University of Jamestown (2-1, 2-0 GPAC). Kick off at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown, North Dakota is set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.
GPAC Week Three Scores
No. 19 Dordt 27, Concordia 7
No. 3 Morningside 56, Mount Marty 7
Jamestown 32, Hastings 28
No. 2 Northwestern 38, Doane 0
Week Four Schedule
Midland at Jamestown
Hastings at Dakota Wesleyan
No. 2 Northwestern at Concordia
No. 19 Dordt at Doane
Briar Cliff at Mount Marty
GPAC Players of the Week
Offense – Cade Moser, Wide Receiver, Northwestern
Defense – Tyler Wingert, Linebacker, Morningside
Special Teams – Jared Quinonez, Kicker, Midland