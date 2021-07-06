Midland places 12th in 2020-21 Directors’ Cup, highest ranking in history

An all-around successful year led Midland to it's highest placement in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup.

The Warriors finished 12th nationally and second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference behind only Morningside.

Points are awarded based upon individual teams' placing at national tournaments or ranking in the final national polls.

Midland received 638 points this season thanks in part to runner-up finished by the women’s bowling and volleyball teams as well as five more top ten placings -men’s bowling, competitive dance, competitive cheer, men’s indoor track & field, men’s outdoor track & field.

Keiser University was the Cup champion with 950 overall points. The Seahawks took home three NAIA titles – women’s soccer, women’s golf and women’s lacrosse – and finished second overall in both men’s and women’s tennis. Prior to this year’s Directors’ Cup win, Keiser finished in the top-four the past three seasons that the Cup was awarded.

Indiana Tech finishes second with 881.50 points, taking home four national championships – women’s bowling, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field.