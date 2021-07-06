 Skip to main content
Midland places 12th in 2020-21 Directors’ Cup, highest ranking in history
Midland places 12th in 2020-21 Directors' Cup, highest ranking in history

  • Updated
The Midland volleyball team celebrates a point during the NAIA National Championship game Saturday, May 1, in Sioux City, Iowa. The Warriors runner-up finish helped Midland finish 12th in the Director Cup standings

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

An all-around successful year led Midland to it's highest placement in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup.

The Warriors finished 12th nationally and second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference behind only Morningside. 

Points are awarded based upon individual teams' placing at national tournaments or ranking in the final national polls.

Midland received 638 points this season thanks in part to runner-up finished by the women’s bowling and volleyball teams as well as five more top ten placings -men’s bowling, competitive dance, competitive cheer, men’s indoor track & field, men’s outdoor track & field.

Keiser University was the Cup champion with 950 overall points. The Seahawks took home three NAIA titles – women’s soccer, women’s golf and women’s lacrosse – and finished second overall in both men’s and women’s tennis. Prior to this year’s Directors’ Cup win, Keiser finished in the top-four the past three seasons that the Cup was awarded.

Indiana Tech finishes second with 881.50 points, taking home four national championships – women’s bowling, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field.

In third is Indiana Wesleyan, finishing the year with 856.50 total points with five top-five finishes – women’s basketball, women’s cross country, cheer, men’s indoor track and field and women’s tennis.

Oklahoma City finishes fourth overall with 723.25 points, including a national championship in cheer and runner-up finish in dance.

Rounding out the top-five are the Knights of Marian with 717.25 points, including two third place showings, women’s soccer and men’s bowling.

