Midland places four dancers on NAIA All-America squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Midland University had four dancers honored by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Kaylee Meyer, Logan Deahn, and Skylar Brooks were named All-Americans while Julianne Lewis was named an honorable mention.

The NAIA announced Tuesday the 2020 NAIA Competitive Dance (CCD) All-America teams. To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a try-out.

Officials judge the athletes during the try-out and All-Americans are determined by the judges’ scores. An athlete must score at least a total of 12 in order to be considered for honorable mention and one must score at least a total of 16 in order to be considered for All-America. The CCD Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes.

The Warriors will be vying for their third national championship in four years when they compete in the 2020 NAIA National Championships. The competition will be held on March 13-14 in Davenport, Iowa on the campus of St. Ambrose University. Preliminary routines begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday inside the Lee Lohman Arena with the cheer routines following. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

