Midland powerlifting adds assistant coach

The Midland powerlifting team is adding an assistant coach to Tim Anderson's staff with Mike Zawilinski joining the program to assist with both the men's and women's teams.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Mike Zawilinski to the Midland University's Powerlifting coaching staff,” Anderson said. “He comes to Midland with over 25 years of experience in powerlifting and more than 16 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach.”

Zawilinski served over 10 of those years at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass where he served in the Athletic Department as a Strength and Conditioning Coach and worked with every varsity team. In 2007 he helped several students found the Northeastern Club Powerlifting team which went on to win the Women's Raw Collegiate National Championship and the Women's World University Cup in 2016 - his final year with the team. Zawilinski has coached five athletes from Northeastern who have gone on to compete at the IPF Open World Championships and one who has competed at the World Games.