Midland powerlifting competes in Texas

The Midland powerlifting squads took part in the Texas Collegiate Cup over the weekend, winning both team titles in the equipped divisions.

The men earned a score of 55 while the women earned a max of 60 points.

The Warrior women dominated the event with six individual winners. Alexis Iglesias had a total of 343kg, breaking the American Collegiate records at 44kg in the squat (140kg) and the bench (80.5kg).

Jennifer Benavidez also broke an American record in the squat (205kg) and finished with a total of 490kg to win the 67.5kg division.

At 48kg, Sally Green won the individual title with a total of 340kg. Marissa Olvera won the 75kg class with a total of 442.5kg.

Aaliyah Henry set three new American Collegiate record lifts in the squat (200kg), deadlift (207.5kg), and a new overall total of 525kg.

Lagi Marina AhSang set records in the squat (290kg) and deadlift (223.5kg) at 100+kg. She also set a new overall record, winning the division with a combined weight of 646kg.

On the men’s side, four Warriors placed atop their weight classes. At 52kg, Felipe Garza set a pair of new American Collegiate records. He now has the best bench (117.5kg) and the best-combined total at 475kg.

Rudy Morales belted out 505kg total to win the 60kg class. Yovanni Juarez (90kg) crushed the 90kg class with a total of 790kg total. With his effort, he was named the Best Male Lifter.

At 110kg, Peter Chavez took first with a combined weight of 727.5kg.

On Friday, Midland also had a small group of lifters competing up in Wisconsin at the Eau Claire Open, competing in raw divisions.

Seth Dasuki won the 90kg class with a total of 770kg while Quinton Briggs had a total of 762.5kg to win the 100kg class. Carter Welch finished atop the 110kg class with a total of 805kg.

Midland will host the 2022 Nebraska Collegiate State meet at 10 a.m. Saturday.