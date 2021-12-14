Midland powerlifting hosts meet

Midland University’s powerlifting program hosted the Midwest Collegiate Regionals this past Saturday.

The event consisted of both raw and equipped lifting inside Hopkins Arena. Teams competing along with the Warriors for the team raw titles included: Friends University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sterling College, and William Jewel College. As a team, Midland finished first in the men’s raw standings and finished second in the women’s raw standings.

On the men’s side the Warriors were six points higher, 57, than the nearest school, Friends (51), and had four individual weight class winners. First-place finishers included: Jackson Schultz (59kg), Carter Hoffman (83kg), Jalen Faulk (93kg), and Ray Bowring (120+kg). Faulk earned the overall best male award and paced the competition with a 327.5kg (722lbs.) deadlift.

The women’s team finished with an overall score of 47, seven points behind first-place Friends (54). The Warriors' lone first-place finish came from Katherine Roudebush, who also earned the overall best female award as she set multiple records. Roudebush set an American Collegiate and Teenage American squat record of 172.5kg (380lbs.). She also set Teenage American records in bench, deadlift, and total.

In equipped competition, Lauren Pimentel set Teenage American records in the squat with 202.5kg (446lbs.) and in total with 502.5kg (1108lbs.). Other equipped division winners included:

- Alexandra Lazarus (43kg)

- Sofia Torres (52kg)

- Luisa Soto (57kg)

- Marissa Olvera (63kg)

- Geri Fredrickson (76kg)

- Dwayne Wilson (83kg)

- Kaleth Polanco Pinto (93kg)

- Micaiah Loop (105kg)

- Vincent Huerta (120kg)

- Kenneth Smith (120+kg)

