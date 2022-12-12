Midland powerlifting hosts Nebraska Collegiate State meet

Midland University hosted lifters from around the area for the 2022 Nebraska Collegiate State Powerlifting Meet on Saturday inside Hopkins Arena.

The Warriors, who had 33 athletes in the combined equipped and raw meets, took 18 individual titles across the four divisions.

In the women’s equipped class, the Warriors swept each weight division. Myra Castro won the 52kg division with a total of 335kg lifted. Zoey Castro had a total of 385kg to win the 60kg division. It was Mackenzie Weaver winning the grouping at 67.5kg with a total of 502.5kg.

Lauren Pimentel earned the win at 75kg with a total of 530kg. Geri Fredrickson won the 82.5kg division with 550.5kg lifted. Karina Medina won the 90kg division with a combined total of 402.5kg.

At 100kg, it was Abigail Mitchell taking the top spot with a total of 487.5kg. Alexis Jones won the 100+kg class with an impressive total of 780.5kg, the most of any woman on the day.

The women’s raw class saw five wins for the Warriors. Sofia Torres won the 48kg division with a 305kg total. Alyssa Kwarciany had the top total at 60kg, lifting 357.5kg. Brooke Ruland won the 75kg division with 395kg lifted. At 82.5kg, Savannah Williams had a total of 437.5kg, the best among the women in the raw class. Karly Huerta rounded out the wins with a total of 430kg in the 100+kg division.

On the men’s side, the equipped class saw the lifters pooled into one group with six competitors. Vincent Huerta bested the rest with a combined total of 915kg raised.

Midland had four wins in the raw class. Jackson Schultz won the 60kg division with a total of 430kg. CJ Shuford won the 67.5 division with a total of 675kg. Micaiah Loop had a total of 680kg to win the 110kg division. Finally, it was Cody Rice winning the 140+kg division with 670kg lifted.

The Warriors will have some time off before their next competition. The next meet on the schedule is the 2023 Collegiate Nationals in April. Midland will be looking to defend its national championships in all four disciplines. The Warriors swept the team titles in 2022 and in 2021.