FREMONT, Neb. – It was a battle of the Warriors as Midland University took on Waldorf University in a rescheduled hockey game on Wednesday.
Midland won 5-3 in a game that was originally scheduled for December.
Waldorf got things going in the first with a goal coming at the 9:20 mark off a rebound attempt. Midland would respond with a goal four minutes later as Hamish Campbell scored on a power play attempt. Jesse Stepp and Fletcher Chun had the assists on the play.
Before the end of the first period Waldorf would go back on top on a rebound shot coming off a faceoff in the Midland zone. The goal was scored with 2:26 left before the intermission.
After the break Midland made it 2-2 as Chun scored his first goal of the night off a pass from Campbell and Ryan Conybear.
Later in the period, Drew Carriere scored on the power play. Luke Sanko and Mason Cirone were credited with the assists on the goal scored with just 53 seconds left.
Waldorf made it 3-3 in the final period before Midland took the lead for good.
Chun scored at the 9:43-mark off a Campbell assist. Chun completed the hat trick with about 1:05 left.
Midland (9-10) was scheduled to play a weekend series with Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday but those games have been cancelled due to inclement weather. Midland will face Waldorf again at 9:15 Wednesday night.
The Military Appreciation Night scheduled for the opener of the Oklahoma series has been rescheduled for the first game of the upcoming series against McKendree. Active military, veterans, and their families will be honored during the 7:45 game on Friday night.